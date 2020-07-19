OVER 67,000 PATIENTS SERVED BY PRINCE SALMAN BIN MUHAMMAD HOSPITAL- AL-DILAM IN 6 MONTHS

(AGENPARL) – RIYADH (KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA), dom 19 luglio 2020

According to Riyadh Health Affairs, over the first half of this year (2020), Prince Salman bin Muhammad Hospital-Al-Dilam has served 67,143 patients; with 12,044 emergencies, 4,539 outpatients, 150 cases at Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Department, in addition to 50,374 patients served by the affiliated primary healthcare centers (totaling 8).

Also, the hospital has performed 9,044 lab tests, 2,686 radiology examinations, and 36 surgeries.

