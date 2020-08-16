domenica, Agosto 16, 2020
Agenparl

OVER 311,000 BENEFICIARIES OF «TAAKKAD» CENTER-JEDDAH TO DATE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – RIYADH (KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA), dom 16 agosto 2020

«Taakkad» Center in Jeddah, since its launch to date, has served 311,302 beneficiaries.

It is noted that «Taakkad» Centers are designated for those who do not show COVID-19 symptoms, or who develop mild symptoms after being in close contact with a confirmed case. The centers provide Molecular Diagnostic Test «Swab Test» Services, and require a prior appointment through «Sehaty» App. 

These centers are currently available at vehicle paths and some healthcare centers, and will be launched in the next few days at all regions of the Kingdom. The lab tests show the duration of the virus and the categories in which it affect, help to early detect these cases, stop the infection, and prevent its outbreaks.

