OVER 3,000 BENEFICIARIES OF «TETAMMAN» CLINICS-JAZAN

(AGENPARL) – RIYADH (KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA), lun 29 giugno 2020

According to Jazan Health Affairs, since the launch of «Tetamman» Clinics three weeks ago until Saturday evening, they have served more than 3,165 beneficiaries. These clinics serve everyone (whether a citizen, a resident, or even illegal resident), who develops COVID-19 symptoms, including a high temperature that may be accompanied by shortness of breath or coughing.

It is worth mentioning that Jazan Health Affairs has earlier allocated nine 24/7 healthcare centers in a number of governorates of the region to receive patients without prior appointment for Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) detection. These centers feature Mukhatat 5 Primary Healthcare Center-Jazan, Sabya Primary Healthcare Center, Southern Damad Healthcare Center, Al-Eidabi Primary Healthcare Center, Al-Matan Healthcare Center-Baish, Al-Khashabiah Healthcare Center-Wadi Jazan, Southern Abu Arish Healthcare Center-in Abu Arish, Ahad al-Masarihah Primary Healthcare Center, and Khabt Alkharesh Primary Healthcare Center-Samtah.

