OVER 300 BENEFICIARIES OF «TETAMMAN» CLINICS-AL-QURAYYAT SO FAR

(AGENPARL) – RIYADH (KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA), dom 26 luglio 2020

​According to Al-Qurayyat Health affairs, «Tetamman» Clinics, since their launch in the region to date, have served 308 beneficiaries. These clinics (totaling 4) are available across Al-Qurayyat governorates at Al-Rifa’a Healthcare Center, Al Hamidiyah Healthcare Center, Al Haditha Hospital, and Al-Issawiya Hospital.

It is worth mentioning that these clinics are devoted to serve everyone (whether a citizen, a resident, or an illegal resident), who develops Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) symptoms, such as high temperature that may be accompanied by shortness of breath and coughing.

Fonte/Source: https://www.moh.gov.sa/en/Ministry/MediaCenter/News/Pages/News-2020-07-25-005.aspx

