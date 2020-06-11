OVER 20,000 PATIENTS SERVED BY PRINCE ABDULAZIZ BIN MUSAED HOSPITAL -ARAR IN 3 MONTHS

(AGENPARL) – RIYADH (KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA), gio 11 giugno 2020

According to the Northern Borders Health Affairs, over the second quarter of this year (2020), Prince Abdulaziz bin Musaed Hospital-Arar has served more than 20,000 patients, with 16,952 emergencies, 2,484 outpatients, 2,106 beneficiaries of medication home delivery service for chronic disease patients, 45 beneficiaries of medication registered from specialized hospitals service, and 863 beneficiaries of pharmaceutical consultations. Also, the hospital has conducted 415 home medical visits and 338 surgeries.

It is worth mentioning that the Northern Borders Health Affairs features 10 specialized medical centers (a cardiac center, 3 diabetes centers, 3 kidney centers, and 3 dental centers), as well as 11 hospitals with a 1,410-bed capacity, which are enhanced with a number of delicate medical specialties, such as: neurosurgery, heart surgery, bariatric surgery, endoscopy, and others. Besides, the Affairs has 48 primary healthcare centers.

Fonte/Source: https://www.moh.gov.sa/en/Ministry/MediaCenter/News/Pages/News-2020-06-10-001.aspx