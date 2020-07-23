OVER 2,000 BENEFICIARIES OF «TETAMMAN» CLINICS-HAFR AL-BATIN SO FAR

(AGENPARL) – RIYADH (KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA), gio 23 luglio 2020

​According to Hafr Al-Batin Health affairs, «Tetamman» Clinics, since their launch in the region to date, have served more than 2,325 beneficiaries. “These clinics are available in the region at Prince Sultan Healthcare Center, Abu Musa Healthcare Center, Hafr Al-Batin Central Hospital, in addition to Qaisumah General Hospital,” stated the Affairs.

It is worth mentioning that these clinics are devoted to serve everyone (whether a citizen, a resident, or an illegal resident), who develops Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) symptoms, such as high temperature that may be accompanied by shortness of breath and coughing.

