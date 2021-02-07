domenica, Febbraio 7, 2021
Agenparl

OVER 2.1 MILLION VACCINE DOSES ADMINISTERED

by Redazione02

(AGENPARL) – NEW YORK (USA), dom 07 febbraio 2021

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced the state has administered over 2,136,209 vaccine doses through the state’s vaccination program. The total week 8 federal allocation of vaccine delivery to providers will be complete today. As of 11AM today, New York’s health care distribution sites have received 1,874,975 first doses and already administered 87 percent 1,627,191 first dose vaccinations and 76 percent of first and second doses. Delivery of the week 9 allocation from the federal government begins mid-week.

 

“Our singular focus right now is getting vaccines into arms and the daily numbers continue to demonstrate we are doing that job quickly and effectively, as we have administered over 2.1 million doses so far,” Governor Cuomo said. “We have the operational capacity to do much more and the only limiting factor is lack of supply. But I am hopeful because we now have a partner in the White House who is working to increase supply to states, and we will continue to work hand in glove with them to get every single New Yorker vaccinated as fast as possible.”

 

Approximately 7 million New Yorkers are currently eligible to receive the vaccine. The federal government has increased the weekly supply by more than 20 percent over the next three weeks, but New York’s vast distribution network and large population of eligible individuals still far exceed the supply coming from the federal government. Due to limited supply, New Yorkers are encouraged to remain patient and are advised not to show up at vaccination sites without an appointment.

 

A breakdown of New York State vaccine administrations through the federal government’s Long Term Care Facility program as of 11:00 AM today is as follows. The state’s Vaccine Dashboard includes a county-by-county breakdown.

 

 

LTCF PROGRAM BREAKDOWN

 

 

Delivered for Administration to Date

Administered to Date

% Administered

Total

332,532

284,820

86%

First Doses

249,918

203,154

81%

Second Doses

82,614

81,666

99%

 

 

Vaccination program numbers below are for doses distributed and delivered to New York for the state’s vaccination program, and do not include those reserved for the federal government’s Long Term Care Facility program. A breakdown of the data based on numbers reported to New York State as of 11:00 AM today is as follows. The allocation totals below include 100 percent of the week 8 allocation which will finish being distributed to New York provider sites today.

 

STATEWIDE BREAKDOWN

  • First Doses Received – 1,874,975
  • First Doses Administered – 1,627,191; 87%
  • Second Doses Received – 933,850
  • Second Doses Administered – 509,018

 

 

Region

Total Doses Received

(1st & 2nd)

Total Doses Administered

(1st & 2nd)

% of Total Doses Administered/Received

(1st & 2nd)

Capital Region

177,945

133,660

75%

Central New York

144,045

113,272

79%

Finger Lakes

173,635

140,030

81%

Long Island

345,505

274,566

79%

Mid-Hudson

264,710

193,678

73%

Mohawk Valley

76,630

54,158

71%

New York City

1,280,700

924,213

72%

North Country

80,515

72,939

91%

Southern Tier

82,475

72,707

88%

Western New York

182,665

156,986

86%

Statewide

2,808,825

2,136,209

76%

 

 

 

1st doses fully delivered to New York for Healthcare Distribution Sites

2nd doses fully delivered to New York for Healthcare Distribution Sites

TOTAL

CUMULATIVE

 

Week 1

Doses arriving 12/14 – 12/20

90,675

 

 

0

90,675

 

 

N/A

Week 2
Doses arriving 12/21 – 12/27

392,025

 

 

0

392,025

 

 

482,700

 

 

Week 3

Doses arriving 12/28 – 01/03

201,500

 

0

201,500

 

 

684,200

 

 

Week 4

Doses arriving 01/04 – 01/10

160,050

 

 

90,675

 

 

250,725

 

 

934,925

 

 

Week 5
Doses arriving 01/11 – 01/17

209,400

 

 

45,825

 

255,225

 

 

1,190,150

 

 

Week 6

Doses arriving
01/18- 01/24

250,400

 

 

428,100

 

 

678,500

 

 

1,868,650

 

 

Week 7

Doses arriving

01/25 – 01/31

250,400

160,450

 

 

410,850

 

 

2,279,500

 

 

Week 8

Doses arriving

02/01 – 02/07

320,525

208,800

 

 

529,325

 

 

2,808,825

To date, New York’s health care distribution sites have administered 87 percent of week first doses received from the federal government but due to the federal government’s limited allocation, appointments have filled up quickly. New Yorkers seeking to determine eligibility and schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site, can visit the ‘Am I Eligible’ website. New Yorkers may also call their local health department, pharmacy, doctor, or hospital for additional information and to schedule appointments where vaccines are available.

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort.

New Yorkers who suspect fraud in the vaccine distribution process can now call 833-VAX-SCAM (833-829-7226) toll-free or email the state Department of Health at [email protected]. Hotline staff will route complaints to the appropriate investigative agencies to ensure New Yorkers are not being taken advantage of as the State works to vaccinate the entire eligible population.

Fonte/Source: https://www.governor.ny.gov/content/over-21-million-vaccine-doses-administered

