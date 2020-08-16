domenica, Agosto 16, 2020
OVER 19,000 BENEFICIARIES OF «TETAMMAN» CLINICS-BISHA TO DATE

(AGENPARL) – RIYADH (KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA), dom 16 agosto 2020

According to Bisha Health affairs, «Tetamman» Clinics, since their launch in the region to date, have served 19,086 beneficiaries. These clinics (totaling 6 across the region) are available at Mukhatat 1 Healthcare Center, Tabalah General Hospital, Tathleeth General Hospital (27/7), Wadi Turj General Hospital, Al-Bazazah Healthcare Center, Khatham Healthcare Center (16 Hours).

It is worth mentioning that these clinics are devoted to serve everyone (whether a citizen, a resident, or an illegal resident), who develops Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) symptoms, such as high temperature that may be accompanied by shortness of breath and coughing.

Fonte/Source: https://www.moh.gov.sa/en/Ministry/MediaCenter/News/Pages/News-2020-08-16-004.aspx

