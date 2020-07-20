OVER 151,000 PATIENTS SERVED BY SHAQRA GENERAL HOSPITAL IN 6 MONTHS

(AGENPARL) – RIYADH (KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA), lun 20 luglio 2020

According to Riyadh Health Affairs, over the first half of this year, Shaqra General Hospital has served 151,371 patients; with 151,372 emergencies, 20,534 outpatients, 544 cases at Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Department, in addition to 64,820 patients served by the affiliated primary healthcare centers (totaling 9).

Also, the hospital has performed 117,245 lab tests, 9,833 radiology examinations, and 292 surgeries (210 major surgeries in various specialties and 82 one-day surgeries).

