OVER 146,000 PATIENTS SERVED BY AL-BEJADYAH GENERAL HOSPITAL IN 6 MONTHS

(AGENPARL) – RIYADH (KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA), mer 22 luglio 2020

​According to Riaydh Health Affairs, over the first half of this year, Al-Bejadyah General Hospital has served 146,211 patients, with 13,014 emergencies, 1,097 outpatients, 321 inpatients, 79 home care patients, 94 cases at Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Department, in addition to 39,889 patients served by the affiliated primary healthcare centers (totaling 7). Also, the hospital has performed 93,740 lab tests and 1,896 radiology examinations.

Fonte/Source: https://www.moh.gov.sa/en/Ministry/MediaCenter/News/Pages/News-2020-07-21-003.aspx