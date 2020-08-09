OVER 110,000 BENEFICIARIES OF «TETAMMAN» CLINICS AT ZULUM GENERAL HOSPITAL SO FAR

(AGENPARL) – RIYADH (KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA), dom 09 agosto 2020

​«Tetamman» Clinic at ​Zulum General Hospital, since it was launched, has served more than 110,000 beneficiaries, through specialized clinics devoted to serving individuals with COVID-19 symptoms.

In the same vein, the hospital’s surveillance teams have travelled more than 300 km back and forth to investigate positive COVID-19 cases at centers and villages that fall within the scope of the hospital’s services. This comes within the measures taken by the hospital to prevent the spread of the virus since the beginning of the global pandemic. The teams have conducted the necessary surveillance for those who were in contact with positive cases. They inspected home isolation procedures for the positive cases and provided the necessary health instructions to them and those who contacted them.

On the other hand, the hospital continues its field awareness campaign launched recently under the theme “We Return with Caution”, with the aim of urging all community members to abide by the preventive measures. Among others, the campaign included workers and visitors of commercial centers and users of highways. The campaign’s awareness messages call for adhering to the precautionary measures and preventive protocols to curb the spread of COVID-19. The measures include wearing face mask, practicing social distancing, washing hands frequently, avoiding gatherings, as well as reminding workers at commercial facilities of the importance of implementing the preventive protocols.

