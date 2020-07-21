OVER 108,000 PATIENTS SERVED BY THADIQ GENERAL HOSPITAL IN 6 MONTHS

(AGENPARL) – RIYADH (KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA), mar 21 luglio 2020

According to Riyadh Health Affairs, over the first half of this year, Thadiq General Hospital has served 108,567 patients; with 12,900 emergencies, 7,492 outpatients, 49 cases at Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Department, in addition to 33,129 patients served by the affiliated primary healthcare centers (totaling 7).

Also, the hospital has performed 51,779 lab tests, 3,197 radiology examinations, and 21 surgeries.

Fonte/Source: https://www.moh.gov.sa/en/Ministry/MediaCenter/News/Pages/News-2020-07-20-002.aspx