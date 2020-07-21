martedì, Luglio 21, 2020
Breaking News

REOPENING CITIES AFTER COVID-19

SECRETARY POMPEO TRAVELS TO THE UNITED KINGDOME TO DISCUSS TRANSATLANTIC PARTNERSHIP ON…

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JULY 21, 2020

SECRETARY POMPEO TRAVELS TO THE UNITED KINGDOME TO DISCUSS TRANSATLANTIC PARTNERSHIP ON…

VERTICE UE, BRACCIO DI FERRO TRA CONTE E RUTTE, ULTERIORE PAUSA DEL…

ZIMBABWE : TECHNICAL ASSISTANCE REPORT-GOVERNMENT FINANCE STATISTICS

ZAMBIA : TECHNICAL ASSISTANCE REPORT-REPORT ON GOVERNMENT FINANCE STATISTICS

POLISH DPA FINES NON-PUBLIC NURSERY AND PRE-SCHOOL: LACK OF COOPERATION WITH THE…

POLISH DPA FINES SURVEYOR GENERAL OF POLAND: FULL INSPECTION MUST BE CARRIED…

TERRORIST ATTACK NEAR AZAZ, SYRIA

Agenparl

OVER 108,000 PATIENTS SERVED BY THADIQ GENERAL HOSPITAL IN 6 MONTHS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – RIYADH (KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA), mar 21 luglio 2020

According to Riyadh Health Affairs, over the first half of this year, Thadiq General Hospital has served 108,567 patients; with 12,900 emergencies, 7,492 outpatients, 49 cases at Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Department, in addition to 33,129 patients served by the affiliated primary healthcare centers (totaling 7).

Also, the hospital has performed 51,779 lab tests, 3,197 radiology examinations, and 21 surgeries.

Fonte/Source: https://www.moh.gov.sa/en/Ministry/MediaCenter/News/Pages/News-2020-07-20-002.aspx

Post collegati

OVER 108,000 PATIENTS SERVED BY THADIQ GENERAL HOSPITAL IN 6 MONTHS

Redazione

A WATER-STABLE LANTHANIDE METAL–ORGANIC FRAMEWORK AS HIGHLY SENSITIVE FLUORESCENT SENSOR FOR NITRITE

Redazione

CON EDISON ENERGY CONSERVATION REQUEST

Redazione

COMMUNITIES TURN TO LIBRARIES DURING LOCKDOWN

Redazione

DETAILED GUIDE: NOTARIAL AND DOCUMENTARY SERVICES GUIDE FOR CHINA

Redazione

KAAGAPAY SA PAG-AARAL NG ISKOLAR NG BAYAN

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More