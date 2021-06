(AGENPARL) – HELSINKI (FINLAND), mar 15 giugno 2021 Adjusted for working days, industrial output went up by 6.4 per cent in April 2021 year-on-year. In April, seasonally adjusted output grew by 1.9 per cent from the month before. According to revised data, working day adjusted output grew in March 2021 by 0.1 per cent (previously 1.1 per cent) from March 2020.

