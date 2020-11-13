OUTPUT OF THE NATIONAL ECONOMY FELL IN SEPTEMBER

(AGENPARL) – HELSINKI (FINLAND), ven 13 novembre 2020

Published: 13 November 2020

Adjusted for working days, output fell by 3.2

per cent in September 2020 from one year back. In September,

seasonally adjusted output fell by 0.8 per cent from the month

before. According to revised data, working-day adjusted output

decreased in August 2020 by 3.2 per cent (was -3.3) from August

2019.

Volume of total output 2005 to 2020, trend and

seasonally adjusted series

The series of the Trend Indicator of Output are seasonally

adjusted with the Tramo/Seats method. The latest observations of

the series adjusted for seasonal and random variation (seasonally

adjusted and trend series) become revised with new observations in

seasonal adjustment methods. Revisions especially at turning points

of economic trends may be significant, which should be taken into

consideration when using seasonally adjusted and trend data.

Working day adjusted change of total output from

previous year’s corresponding month, %

Working day adjusted primary production grew by around one per

cent. Secondary production decreased by about six per cent and

services by around two per cent from September 2019.

Primary production refers to agriculture, hunting, forestry and

fishing. Secondary production includes manufacturing and

construction. Services comprise trade, hotel and restaurant

activities, transport and business activities, as well as real

estate, renting and research services, financial intermediation and

insurance, and public services.

GDP and employment are estimated to have fallen from the year

before in the third quarter of 2020

Seasonally adjusted GDP is estimated to have grown by around 2.6

per cent from the previous quarter. According to the series

adjusted for working days, GDP was 4.0 per cent lower than in the

corresponding quarter of the year before. The number of the

employed is estimated to have decreased by around 2.0 per cent from

one year ago. Adjusted for working days, the number of hours worked

has decreased by around 0.4 per cent from the corresponding quarter

of one year ago.

The data are based on preliminary data of the Trend Indicator of

Output. The next quarterly

national accounts with more detailed data will be published on

27 November 2020.

Flash estimate, seasonally adjusted, at reference

year 2010 prices

The compilation of the quarterly flash estimate is based on the

change in production calculated through the Trend Indicator of

Output and on the estimated development of taxes on products and

subsidies on products.

