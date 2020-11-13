OUTPUT OF THE NATIONAL ECONOMY FELL IN SEPTEMBER

(AGENPARL) – HELSINKI (FINLAND), ven 13 novembre 2020
Published: 13 November 2020
Adjusted for working days, output fell by 3.2
per cent in September 2020 from one year back. In September,
seasonally adjusted output fell by 0.8 per cent from the month
before. According to revised data, working-day adjusted output
decreased in August 2020 by 3.2 per cent (was -3.3) from August
2019.
Volume of total output 2005 to 2020, trend and
seasonally adjusted series
The series of the Trend Indicator of Output are seasonally
adjusted with the Tramo/Seats method. The latest observations of
the series adjusted for seasonal and random variation (seasonally
adjusted and trend series) become revised with new observations in
seasonal adjustment methods. Revisions especially at turning points
of economic trends may be significant, which should be taken into
consideration when using seasonally adjusted and trend data.
Working day adjusted change of total output from
previous year’s corresponding month, %
Working day adjusted primary production grew by around one per
cent. Secondary production decreased by about six per cent and
services by around two per cent from September 2019.
Primary production refers to agriculture, hunting, forestry and
fishing. Secondary production includes manufacturing and
construction. Services comprise trade, hotel and restaurant
activities, transport and business activities, as well as real
estate, renting and research services, financial intermediation and
insurance, and public services.
GDP and employment are estimated to have fallen from the year
before in the third quarter of 2020
Seasonally adjusted GDP is estimated to have grown by around 2.6
per cent from the previous quarter. According to the series
adjusted for working days, GDP was 4.0 per cent lower than in the
corresponding quarter of the year before. The number of the
employed is estimated to have decreased by around 2.0 per cent from
one year ago. Adjusted for working days, the number of hours worked
has decreased by around 0.4 per cent from the corresponding quarter
of one year ago.
The data are based on preliminary data of the Trend Indicator of
Output. The next quarterly
national accounts with more detailed data will be published on
27 November 2020.
Flash estimate, seasonally adjusted, at reference
year 2010 prices
The compilation of the quarterly flash estimate is based on the
change in production calculated through the Trend Indicator of
Output and on the estimated development of taxes on products and
subsidies on products.
