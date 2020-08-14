venerdì, Agosto 14, 2020
OUTPUT OF THE NATIONAL ECONOMY FELL IN JUNE FROM THE YEAR BEFORE, GROWTH FROM THE PREVIOUS MONTH

(AGENPARL) – HELSINKI (FINLAND), ven 14 agosto 2020

Published: 14 August 2020

Adjusted for working days, output fell by 4.8
per cent in June 2020 from one year back. Seasonally adjusted
output in June rose by 0.9 per cent from the month before.
According to revised data, working-day adjusted output fell in May
2020 by 5.6 per cent (previously -5.5 per cent) from last
year’s May.

Volume of total output 2005 to 2020, trend and
seasonally adjusted series

Volume of total output 2005 to 2020, trend and seasonally adjusted series

The series of the Trend Indicator of Output are seasonally
adjusted with the Tramo/Seats method. The latest observations of
the series adjusted for seasonal and random variation (seasonally
adjusted and trend series) become revised with new observations in
seasonal adjustment methods. Revisions especially at turning points
of economic trends may be significant, which should be taken into
consideration when using seasonally adjusted and trend data.

Working day adjusted change of total output from
previous year’s corresponding month, %

Working day adjusted change of total output from previous year’s corresponding month, %

Working day adjusted primary production grew by around four per
cent. Secondary production decreased by about six per cent and
services by around five per cent from June 2019.

Primary production refers to agriculture, hunting, forestry and
fishing. Secondary production includes manufacturing and
construction. Services comprise trade, hotel and restaurant
activities, transport and business activities, as well as real
estate, renting and research services, financial intermediation and
insurance, and public services.

GDP and employment are estimated to have fallen in the second
quarter of 2020

Seasonally adjusted GDP is estimated to have fallen by around
3.2 per cent from the previous quarter. According to the series
adjusted for working days, GDP was 4.9 per cent lower than in the
corresponding quarter of the year before. It is estimated that the
number of the employed has decreased by around 3.2 per cent from
one year ago. Adjusted for working days, the number of hours worked
has decreased by around 7.6 per cent from the corresponding quarter
of one year ago.

The data are based on preliminary data of the Trend Indicator of
Output. The next quarterly
national accounts with more detailed data will be published on
28 August 2020.

Flash estimate, seasonally adjusted, at reference
year 2010 prices

Flash estimate, seasonally adjusted, at reference year 2010 prices

The compilation of the quarterly flash estimate is based on the
change in production calculated through the Trend Indicator of
Output and on the estimated development of taxes on products and
subsidies on products.

Source: Trend Indicator of Output 2020 June,
Statistics Finland

Inquiries: Antti Kosunen 029 551 3613,
Mikko-Waltteri Sihvola 029 551 3062, <a

Director in charge: Jan Nokkala

Publication in pdf-format (211.1 kB)

Tables

Tables in databases

Revisions in these statistics

Updated 14.8.2020

Referencing instructions:

Official Statistics of Finland (OSF):
Trend Indicator of Output [e-publication].
ISSN=1798-5439. June 2020. Helsinki: Statistics Finland [referred: 14.8.2020].
Access method: http://www.stat.fi/til/ktkk/2020/06/ktkk_2020_06_2020-08-14_tie_001_en.html

0http://www.stat.fi/til/ktkk/2020/06/ktkk_2020_06_2020-08-14_en.pdf’>http://www.stat.fi/til/ktkk/2020/06/ktkk_2020_06_2020-08-14_en.pdf

Fonte/Source: http://www.stat.fi/til/ktkk/2020/06/ktkk_2020_06_2020-08-14_tie_001_en.html

