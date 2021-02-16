OUTPUT OF THE NATIONAL ECONOMY FELL IN DECEMBER

(AGENPARL) – HELSINKI (FINLAND), mar 16 febbraio 2021

Published: 16 February 2021

Adjusted for working days, output fell by 1.8

per cent in December 2020 from one year back. Seasonally adjusted

output fell by 0.8 per cent in December from the month before.

According to revised data, working day adjusted output decreased in

November 2020 by 0.8 per cent (previously -0.4 per cent) from

November 2019.

Volume of total output 2005 to 2020, trend and

seasonally adjusted series

The series of the Trend Indicator of Output are seasonally

adjusted with the Tramo/Seats method. The latest observations of

the series adjusted for seasonal and random variation (seasonally

adjusted and trend series) become revised with new observations in

seasonal adjustment methods. Revisions especially at turning points

of economic trends may be significant, which should be taken into

consideration when using seasonally adjusted and trend data.

Working day adjusted change of total output from

previous year’s corresponding month, %

Working day adjusted primary production grew by around six per

cent from the respective month of the previous year. Secondary

production decreased by about one per cent and services by around

two per cent from December 2019.

Primary production refers to agriculture, hunting, forestry and

fishing. Secondary production includes manufacturing and

construction. Services comprise trade, hotel and restaurant

activities, transport and business activities, as well as real

estate, renting and research services, financial intermediation and

insurance, and public services.

GDP and employment are estimated to have fallen from the year

before in the fourth quarter of 2020

Seasonally adjusted GDP is estimated to have grown by around 0.2

per cent from the previous quarter. According to the series

adjusted for working days, GDP was 2.0 per cent down on the

corresponding quarter of the year before. It is estimated that the

number of the employed has decreased by around 1.5 per cent from

one year ago Adjusted for working days, the number of hours worked

had decreased by around 1.2 per cent from the corresponding quarter

of one year ago.

The data are based on preliminary data of the Trend Indicator of

Output. The next quarterly

national accounts with more detailed data will be published on

26 February 2021.

Flash estimate, seasonally adjusted, at reference

year 2010 prices

The compilation of the quarterly flash estimate is based on the

change in production calculated through the Trend Indicator of

Output and on the estimated development of taxes on products and

subsidies on products.

Source: Trend Indicator of Output 2020 December,

Statistics Finland

Inquiries: Antti Kosunen 029 551 3613,

Mikko-Waltteri Sihvola 029 551 3062, <a

Head of Department in charge: Katri Kaaja

Publication in pdf-format (211.1 kB)

Tables Tables in databases Revisions in these statistics

Updated 16.02.2021

Referencing instructions: Official Statistics of Finland (OSF):

Trend Indicator of Output [e-publication].

ISSN=1798-5439. December 2020. Helsinki: Statistics Finland [referred: 16.2.2021].

Access method: http://www.stat.fi/til/ktkk/2020/12/ktkk_2020_12_2021-02-16_tie_001_en.html

0http://www.stat.fi/til/ktkk/2020/12/ktkk_2020_12_2021-02-16_en.pdf’>http://www.stat.fi/til/ktkk/2020/12/ktkk_2020_12_2021-02-16_en.pdf

Fonte/Source: http://www.stat.fi/til/ktkk/2020/12/ktkk_2020_12_2021-02-16_tie_001_en.html