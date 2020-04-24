(AGENPARL) – WARSAW (POLAND), ven 24 aprile 2020
Production, turnover, new orders, employment, average monthly gross wages, worked time, prices indices, investment outlays, current assets, the sources of financing of enterprises assets, financial indicators, industrial enterprises by amount of average monthly gross wages and salaries and by profitability rate of net turnover.
Fonte/Source: https://stat.gov.pl/en/topics/industry-construction-fixed-assets/industry/outlays-and-results-in-industry-in-2019,4,36.html