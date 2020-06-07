(AGENPARL) – NEW YORK (USA), dom 07 giugno 2020 <!–
June 7, 2020
Albany, NY
New York City Has Met All Seven Metrics Required to Begin Phase One of Reopening Starting Tomorrow, June 8th
State is Launching New Focused Testing Strategy in NYC to Closely Monitor Reopening — Prioritizing 15 Testing Sites Across NYC for Individuals Who Have Participated in Recent Protests
Mid-Hudson Valley on Track to Enter Phase Two of Reopening Tuesday, June 9th, and Long Island on Track to Enter Phase Two of Reopening Wednesday, June 10th
Confirms 781 Additional Coronavirus Cases in New York State – Bringing Statewide Total to 378,097; New Cases in 39 Counties
Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced outdoor, socially distanced graduations of up to 150 people will be allowed beginning June 26th, subject to any outbreaks or significant changes in the metrics.
Governor Cuomo also announced that New York City has met all seven metrics required to begin phase one of reopening starting tomorrow, June 8th. New York Forward guidance for phase one reopening can be found here.
The Governor also announced that as New York City enters phase one, the state is launching a new focused testing strategy in the city to closely monitor the reopening. The state is aiming to perform approximately 35,000 tests per day in New York City. Additionally, the state is prioritizing 15 testing sites across the city for individuals who have participated in recent protests. More information on where and how to get tested for COVID-19 is available at https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov.
We have been calibrating our strategy based on the data and the facts, and overall the numbers are down, the numbers are good and our plan is working
Governor Cuomo
The Governor also announced the Mid-Hudson Valley is on track to enter phase two of reopening Tuesday, June 9th and Long Island is on track to enter phase two of reopening on Wednesday, June 10th following a review of regional data by global public health experts.
“In terms of reopening, we have been calibrating our strategy based on the data and the facts, and overall the numbers are down, the numbers are good and our plan is working,” Governor Cuomo said. “Based on today’s numbers we can continue to advance our reopening, and we will now allow outdoor graduations of up to 150 beginning June 26th. New Yorkers have worked together to bend this curve quickly, and if we continue on this trajectory, remain responsible and follow all social distancing protocols, we can keep accelerating our reopening strategy.”
Finally, the Governor confirmed 781 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 378,097 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 378,097 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
Fonte/Source: https://www.governor.ny.gov/content/outdoor-graduations-will-be-allowed