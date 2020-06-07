New York City Has Met All Seven Metrics Required to Begin Phase One of Reopening Starting Tomorrow, June 8th

State is Launching New Focused Testing Strategy in NYC to Closely Monitor Reopening — Prioritizing 15 Testing Sites Across NYC for Individuals Who Have Participated in Recent Protests

Mid-Hudson Valley on Track to Enter Phase Two of Reopening Tuesday, June 9th, and Long Island on Track to Enter Phase Two of Reopening Wednesday, June 10th

Confirms 781 Additional Coronavirus Cases in New York State – Bringing Statewide Total to 378,097; New Cases in 39 Counties