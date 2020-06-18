giovedì, Giugno 18, 2020
OUR NEWLY REDESIGNED RETIREMENT BENEFITS PORTAL

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – BALTIMORE (MARYLAND), gio 18 giugno 2020

Today, I’m excited to announce the first of several steps we’re taking to improve your experience on our website. Our newly redesigned retirement benefits portal will help you prepare for and apply for retirement.

We are working hard to continue improving our website to provide you with clear, helpful information, and easy access to our online services. Our new retirement portal is more user-friendly and easier to navigate, whether you’re ready to learn about, apply for, or manage your retirement benefits.

The redesigned portal will make it easier for you to find and read about retirement benefits, with fewer pages and clearer information. We condensed and rewrote most of the pages to make them easier to understand. The portal is optimized for mobile devices so people can learn and do what they want from wherever they want. And you can now subscribe to receive retirement information and updates.

Visit our new retirement benefits portal to find out how to Learn, Apply, and Manage retirement benefits. You also can learn how to create your own my Social Security account to see your latest Social Security Statement, review your earnings history, and receive personalized estimates of future benefits based on your real earnings.

More improvements to Social Security’s web pages are planned for later in 2020 as we continuously seek to improve your experience on our website.

Fonte/Source: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/SocialSecurityMatters/~3/wdvFcBkS5jU/

