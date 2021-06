(AGENPARL) – lun 14 giugno 2021 You are subscribed to Insights: Scholarly Work at The John W. Kluge Center Blog from the Library of Congress.

06/14/2021 05:10 PM EDT

In June 2020, the Kluge Center announced Danielle Allen as the winner of the Kluge Prize, launching the Our Common Purpose Campaign for Civic Strength at the Library of Congress. Allen hosted a series of exciting conversations at the Library to explore the nation’s civic life and ways that people from all political beliefs and […]

🔊 Listen to this