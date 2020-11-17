OUR CAIRNS RESULTS REVEALED

(AGENPARL) – CAIRNS (AUSTRALIA), mar 17 novembre 2020

Published: 17 November 2020. (Note: information was correct at date of publication but may have since been changed or superseded.)

The results are in from the biggest community survey ever conducted by Cairns Regional Council.

Mayor Bob Manning has thanked the 6783 residents who completed the Our Cairns Survey and the 1280 young people who filled out the inaugural Youth Survey, making it biggest ever response to a community survey in Cairns.

“To have so many residents filling out surveys is fantastic, I think it shows that as a community we genuinely care about the place we live,” Cr Manning said.

“As a Council we very much value this sort of feedback, especially with so many residents taking the time to tell us what sort of city they want to live in.”

The Our Cairns Survey featured questions on topical issues, liveability and values, the use and awareness of Council services and facilities, and Council’s performance in delivering to the community.

“Your thoughts and views will provide Council important feedback for decision making and in developing a new Corporate Plan,” Cr Manning said.

“The data gathered from these surveys will feed into all parts of the business to ensure that we are delivering what’s important to our residents and taking into account their opinions and values on a range of topics.

“Importantly, we have already started handing this data to other agencies, and over the next few weeks we are presenting to State and Federal members and agencies, which will help Council in its advocacy for infrastructure, facilities and funding as identified in the Our Cairns Survey.

Cr Manning was especially happy to see so many young people complete the Youth Survey.

“Leading on from a very successful Youth Climate Summit held late last year, we know that young people are desperate to have say on issues that affect their future, such as the environment, safety, education and employment.”

Go to https://www.cairns.qld.gov.au/council/have-say/closed/ourcairns for the full list of results.

Results for topical questions are as follows: