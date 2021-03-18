giovedì, Marzo 18, 2021
Agenparl

OU RESEARCH STUDY NAMED FINALIST FOR PNAS COZZARELLI PRIZE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), gio 18 marzo 2021 (University of Oklahoma) A University of Oklahoma research study on the causes contributing to a declining insect population was named the finalist for the prestigious Cozzarelli Prize through the journal, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. The OU article received the “2020 Cozzarelli Prize Finalist” designation in the applied biological, agricultural and environmental sciences class, one of six scientific disciplines within the National Academy of Sciences.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2021-03/uoo-ors031721.php

