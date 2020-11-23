martedì, Novembre 24, 2020
OTTAWA AND QUEBEC GRANT $1.9M FOR BOIS BSL TO GROW AND DIVERSIFY ITS PRODUCTS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – OTTAWA (CANADA), lun 23 novembre 2020 The governments of Canada and Quebec are granting a total of $1.9M in financial assistance to regional flagship business Bois BSL to boost its growth. The funds will support the diversification of its products through the acquisition and installation of a new state of-the-art manufacturing line for engineered flooring products. The project, valued at close to $3M, will lead to the creation of nine jobs.

Fonte/Source: https://www.canada.ca/en/economic-development-quebec-regions/news/2020/11/ottawa-and-quebec-grant-19m-for-boisbsl-to-grow-and-diversify-its-products.html

