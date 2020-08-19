OSU COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING HOSTING CLEAN WATER VIRTUAL CONFERENCE ON SEPT. 1

(AGENPARL) – CORVALLIS (OREGON), mer 19 agosto 2020

CORVALLIS, Ore. – The Oregon State University College of Engineering will host the Clean Water Virtual Conference, a free public event on Sept. 1 featuring four speakers giving live lectures and more than two dozen video chats with other researchers talking about their projects.

The conference is part of the college’s Clean and Sustainable Water Technology Initiative and will also include voting on a people’s choice award among the projects. Among the project topics are sewershed surveillance for SARS-CoV-2 genetic material; antibiotic-resistant genes in wastewater; and treating wastewater generated by hydraulic fracturing.

“We are excited to offer the conference for the third year,” said Lew Semprini, OSU distinguished professor of environmental engineering. “During this time of the pandemic, we all realize the importance of so many things we take for granted, such as the access to clean and sustainable water. I hope that this virtual conference will stimulate many conversations about the current research being conducted on this vital topic.”

Speakers include Erica Fischer, an assistant professor of civil and construction engineering at OSU, who will talk about wildfire impacts on water distribution systems; Jeff Nason, an associate professor of environmental engineering, who will discuss engineered nanoparticles in aquatic systems; Stacey Harper, an associate professor of environmental and molecular toxicology, who will present on the convergence of microplastics and nanoplastics in aquatic environments; and Susanne Brander, an assistant professor in the OSU College of Agriculture, who will join Harper, adding her expertise on how stressors such as pollution and climate change affect aquatic organisms and how ecological and human health are linked.

The conference will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. A detailed schedule is available on the event’s website. Preregistration is recommended.

