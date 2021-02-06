OSU COLLEGE OF BUSINESS OFFERS FREE TAX PREPARATION SERVICES THROUGH IRS PARTNERSHIP

(AGENPARL) – CORVALLIS (OREGON), sab 06 febbraio 2021

CORVALLIS, Ore. – The Oregon State University College of Business Center for Advancing Financial Education is offering free tax preparation services to low- and middle-income individuals and families through a partnership with the IRS.

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance, or VITA, program is an IRS initiative to support free tax preparation service for those who qualify. Volunteers including IRS-certified accounting students, university staff and community members, prepare taxes for participants.

The service is available in February and March, and appointments are now being taken, said Shannon Dolan, an accounting instructor overseeing the program. To qualify for the service, individuals or families must make less than $72,000 annually and meet other eligibility guidelines.

Participants will undergo an initial interview appointment via telephone or online via Zoom to confirm they qualify, ensure they have their tax documents and go over intake forms. Appointments will be scheduled after that, with most tax preparation taking place virtually after documents are received.

A limited number of face-to-face tax preparation appointments also are available, following COVID-19 health and safety protocols including wearing masks and use of plexiglass dividers.

To learn more about eligibility or to register for an appointment, visit https://beav.es/vita or call 541-737-7962. Assistance is also available in Spanish.

At Oregon State, VITA is supported by the IRS, the College of Business accounting department and the Center for Advancing Financial Education. The center provides equitable access to financial education, advice and support to elevate financial well-being within the OSU community and across Oregon.