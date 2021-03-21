OSU BOARD OF TRUSTEES TO MEET MARCH 23

(AGENPARL) – CORVALLIS (OREGON), dom 21 marzo 2021

CORVALLIS, Ore. – The Oregon State University Board of Trustees will meet from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in public session to discuss and consider action regarding President F. King Alexander’s leadership.

As part of the agenda, the board may hold an executive session, pursuant to ORS 192.660(2)(b) to consider the dismissal or disciplining of, or to hear complaints or charges brought against, a public officer, employee, staff member or individual agent who does not request an open hearing and pursuant to ORS 192.660(2)(i) to review and evaluate the employment-related performance of the chief executive officer of any public body, a public officer, employee or staff member who does not request an open hearing. The board may also hold an executive session, pursuant to ORS 192.660(2)(f), to consider information or records that are exempt by law from public inspection.

Given COVID-19 guidance from the Governor’s Office, as well as university and county health officials, the meeting will be hosted through a remote conferencing service. The agenda, meeting materials and options for joining the meeting are located at this webpage. If special accommodation is required, please contact (541) 737-3449 or at least 24 hours in advance.

Given the remote meeting format, representatives of the news media should contact Steve Clark, OSU vice president for university relations and marketing, at 541-737-3808 or to register to attend the executive session of the meeting.