(AGENPARL) – ven 22 febbraio 2019 Caro collega,

ti segnaliamo che mercoledì 27 febbraio alle ore 10:30, presso la sede dell’Associazione nazionale costruttori in via Guattani 16 a Roma, si terrà la presentazione dell’Osservatorio congiunturale Ance.

Ti aspettiamo

Ufficio Comunicazione e Stampa

Responsabile Ginevra Sotirovic

via G. A. Guattani 16/18 – 00161 Roma

This email is confidential, do not use the contents for any purpose whatsoever nor disclose them to anyone else. If you are not the intended recipient, you should not copy, modify, distribute or take any action in reliance on it. If you have received this email in error, please notify the sender and delete this email from your system