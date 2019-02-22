22 Febbraio 2019
Breaking News

Incontro Formativo Riforma terzo Settore

MOL prepares LNG-fuelled tug for maiden operations in Osaka Bay

Incontro Value Chain Strategiche – 26 Febbraio 2019 (Roma – Milano)

Servizio civile universale

OSSERVATORIO CONGIUNTURALE ANCE – mercoledì 27 febbraio ore 10.30

15th Bulig Kablas Medical Mission helps Estehanons anew

Highlights – Publications’ Alert – Committee on Constitutional Affairs

Research Headlines – Radical computing rethink to save time and energy

Aktis 18th issue is available

In-situ fabrication of carbon dots-based lubricants using a facile ultrasonic approach

Agenparl Italia Economia Politica Interna Social Network

OSSERVATORIO CONGIUNTURALE ANCE – mercoledì 27 febbraio ore 10.30

by Redazione Redazione01

(AGENPARL) – ven 22 febbraio 2019 Caro collega,
ti segnaliamo che mercoledì 27 febbraio alle ore 10:30, presso la sede dell’Associazione nazionale costruttori in via Guattani 16 a Roma, si terrà la presentazione dell’Osservatorio congiunturale Ance.

Ti aspettiamo

Ufficio Comunicazione e Stampa
Responsabile Ginevra Sotirovic
via G. A. Guattani 16/18 – 00161 Roma

This email is confidential, do not use the contents for any purpose whatsoever nor disclose them to anyone else. If you are not the intended recipient, you should not copy, modify, distribute or take any action in reliance on it. If you have received this email in error, please notify the sender and delete this email from your system

Related posts

Incontro Formativo Riforma terzo Settore

Redazione Redazione

MOL prepares LNG-fuelled tug for maiden operations in Osaka Bay

Redazione Redazione

Incontro Value Chain Strategiche – 26 Febbraio 2019 (Roma – Milano)

Redazione Redazione

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More