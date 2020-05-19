OSC VIRTUAL WORKSHOP: USING PARALLEL R AT OSC

This workshop will focus on how to run parallel R jobs using resources at the Ohio Supercomputer Center. This workshop will cover topics such as:

– How to access R and RStudio at OSC

– Running R using Rstudio OnDemand App vs Terminal App

– How to install R packages locally as well as details on packages available for multi-core and multi-node parallelism

– Hands-on examples for running parallel R

This is a virtual hands-on workshop and attendance will be limited.

REGISTER HERE