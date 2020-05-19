martedì, Maggio 19, 2020
OSC VIRTUAL WORKSHOP: USING PARALLEL R AT OSC

(AGENPARL) – COLUMBUS (OHIO) mar 19 maggio 2020

This workshop will focus on how to run parallel R jobs using resources at the Ohio Supercomputer Center. This workshop will cover topics such as:

– How to access R and RStudio at OSC

– Running R using Rstudio OnDemand App vs Terminal App

– How to install R packages locally as well as details on packages available for multi-core and multi-node parallelism

– Hands-on examples for running parallel R

This is a virtual hands-on workshop and attendance will be limited.

 

REGISTER HERE

Date: 
Thursday, June 25, 2020 – 2:00pm to 5:00pm
Location: 

Ohio Supercomputer Center, 1224 Kinnear Road, Columbus, OH 43212

Virtual event, coordinates will be shared with registrants

Fonte/Source: https://www.osc.edu/calendar/events/2020_06_25-osc_virtual_workshop_using_parallel_r_at_osc

