(AGENPARL) – COLUMBUS (OHIO) mar 19 maggio 2020
This workshop will focus on how to run parallel R jobs using resources at the Ohio Supercomputer Center. This workshop will cover topics such as:
– How to access R and RStudio at OSC
– Running R using Rstudio OnDemand App vs Terminal App
– How to install R packages locally as well as details on packages available for multi-core and multi-node parallelism
– Hands-on examples for running parallel R
This is a virtual hands-on workshop and attendance will be limited.
Ohio Supercomputer Center, 1224 Kinnear Road, Columbus, OH 43212
Virtual event, coordinates will be shared with registrants
Fonte/Source: https://www.osc.edu/calendar/events/2020_06_25-osc_virtual_workshop_using_parallel_r_at_osc