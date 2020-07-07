ORR RESEARCH INTO PASSENGER EXPERIENCES OF ASSISTED TRAVEL

(AGENPARL) – UNITED KINGDOM, mar 07 luglio 2020

The Office and Rail and Road is working in conjunction with the professional research agency Breaking Blue and train companies to gather feedback on passengers’ experiences of using assisted travel services.

This feedback is essential in allowing us to monitor the quality of assistance passengers are receiving and to generate evidence on potential areas for improvement.

All survey responses are confidential and the data is used solely for the purposes of informing our regulatory work.

Publications and updates

Experiences of Passenger Assist research report 2019-20 pdf icon PDF, 3,593 Kb

In 2017-18 and 2018-19, Breaking Blue undertook research on our behalf to investigate the extent to which Passenger Assist was meeting users’ needs and expectations overall and how well individual operators were performing in terms of meeting their Passenger Assist obligations. We commissioned a third wave of this research to cover the period 2019-20, the results of which are set out in this report.

Published 7 July 2020

Experiences of Passenger Assist research report 2018-19 pdf icon PDF, 3,679 Kb

We commissioned research from Breaking Blue to support our ongoing compliance monitoring of Passenger Assist by individual train companies and build on the wider body of evidence about how well Passenger Assist is meeting user needs and expectations, the results of which are set out in this report.

Published 29 January 2020

