ORPHAN DESIGNATION: AUTOLOGOUS BONE MARROW DERIVED CD34+ CELLS TRANSDUCED EX VIVO WITH A SELF-INACTIVATING LENTIVIRAL VECTOR CONTAINING A NORMAL VERSION OF THE CODING REGION OF THE IL2RG GENE, TREATMENT OF X-LINKED SEVERE COMBINED IMMUNODEFICIENCY, 13/11/2020, POSITIVE

At the time of designation, X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency affected approximately 0.01 in 10,000 people in the European Union (EU). This was equivalent to a total of around 500 people*, and is below the ceiling for orphan designation, which is 5 people in 10,000. This is based on the information provided by the sponsor and the knowledge of the Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products (COMP).

*For the purpose of the designation, the number of patients affected by the condition is estimated and assessed on the basis of data from the European Union, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and the United Kingdom. This represents a population of 519,200,000 (Eurostat 2020).

Fonte/Source: https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/medicines/human/orphan-designations/eu3202362

