ORIGINS OF LOW LATTICE THERMAL CONDUCTIVITY OF PB1−XSNXTE ALLOYS FOR THERMOELECTRIC APPLICATIONS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 10 marzo 2021
Dalton Trans., 2021, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0DT04206D, Paper
DOI: 10.1039/D0DT04206D, Paper
Rafal Knura, Taras Parashchuk, Akira Yoshiasa, Krzysztof T. Wojciechowski
The lattice thermal conductivity of Pb1−xSnxTe solid solutions was determined directly from the lattice dynamics data obtained by XAFS spectroscopy.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
The lattice thermal conductivity of Pb1−xSnxTe solid solutions was determined directly from the lattice dynamics data obtained by XAFS spectroscopy.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/DT/~3/1vt4mKwrHOM/D0DT04206D