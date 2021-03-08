ORGANOPHOTOREDOX-CATALYZED REDOX-NEUTRAL CASCADE INVOLVING N-(ACYLOXY)PHTHALIMIDES AND MALEIMIDES

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 08 marzo 2021

Org. Chem. Front., 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D1QO00170A, Research Article

Sanju Das, Sushanta Kumar Parida, Tanumoy Mandal , Sudhir Kumar Hota, Lisa Roy, Suman De Sarkar, Sandip Murarka

An organophotoredox-catalyzed reduction/addition/oxidation cascade of N-protected maleimides and N-(acyloxy)phthalimides is documented. The mild and efficient redox-neutral process involves hitherto unknown Giese-type addition of aryloxy-alkyl radicals on the N-protected maleimides and…

Fonte/Source: http://pubs.rsc.org/en/Content/ArticleLanding/2021/QO/D1QO00170A