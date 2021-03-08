lunedì, Marzo 8, 2021
ORGANOPHOTOREDOX-CATALYZED REDOX-NEUTRAL CASCADE INVOLVING N-(ACYLOXY)PHTHALIMIDES AND MALEIMIDES

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 08 marzo 2021

Org. Chem. Front., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D1QO00170A, Research Article
Sanju Das, Sushanta Kumar Parida, Tanumoy Mandal , Sudhir Kumar Hota, Lisa Roy, Suman De Sarkar, Sandip Murarka
An organophotoredox-catalyzed reduction/addition/oxidation cascade of N-protected maleimides and N-(acyloxy)phthalimides is documented. The mild and efficient redox-neutral process involves hitherto unknown Giese-type addition of aryloxy-alkyl radicals on the N-protected maleimides and…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry

Fonte/Source: http://pubs.rsc.org/en/Content/ArticleLanding/2021/QO/D1QO00170A

