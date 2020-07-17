venerdì, Luglio 17, 2020
Breaking News

NEW POWERS AND FRAMEWORK TO HELP CONTAIN CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) LOCALLY

CONVEGNO DI FIRENZE: LA CONVERSIONE ECOLOGICA DEL” VIVERE LIEVE”

STATEMENT ON THE COURT OF JUSTICE OF THE EUROPEAN UNION JUDGMENT IN…

FISCO, SALVINI: NIENTE RINVIO DELLE SCADENZE, IL GOVERNO SI È RIMBAMBITO?

NEW PERMANENT SECRETARY ANNOUNCED AT DEPARTMENT FOR BUSINESS, ENERGY AND INDUSTRIAL STRATEGY

IL MEDITERRANEO, MARE NOSTRUM PER I VIVI E PER I MORTI

UK STATEMENT ON THE ANNIVERSARY OF THE DOWNING OF MALAYSIA AIRLINES FLIGHT…

POLICY PAPER: FIFTH ROUND UK-EU FUTURE RELATIONSHIP NEGOTIATIONS: 20-23 JULY

AMBASSADOR OF BELARUS V.RYBAK MEETS THE FOREIGN MINISTER OF TURKEY

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2591 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

Agenparl

ORGANOCLAY-DERIVED LAMELLAR SILICON CARBIDE/CARBON COMPOSITE AS AN IDEAL SUPPORT FOR PT NANOPARTICLES: FACILE SYNTHESIS AND TOLUENE OXIDATION PERFORMANCE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 17 luglio 2020

Chem. Commun., 2020, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0CC04187D, Communication
Runliang Zhu, Qingze Chen, Jing Du, Qiuzhi He, Peng Liu, Yunfei Xi, Hongping He
A lamellar SiC/C support with hierarchical porosity, available anchoring sites, and good stability was synthesized from organoclay, causing an enhanced toluene oxidation performance of Pt-loaded SiC/C.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CC/~3/VwTMQ0f0wg8/D0CC04187D

Post collegati

ERDC RESEARCHERS RECEIVE NATIONAL WOMEN OF COLOR AWARDS

Redazione

ANTICLINES AND SYNCLINES IN EXHUMED MODEL RIFT BASINS

Redazione

ORGANOCLAY-DERIVED LAMELLAR SILICON CARBIDE/CARBON COMPOSITE AS AN IDEAL SUPPORT FOR PT NANOPARTICLES: FACILE SYNTHESIS AND TOLUENE OXIDATION PERFORMANCE

Redazione

SINGLE NUCLEOTIDE VARIANT DISCRIMINATION BY TOEHOLD EXCHANGE SPHERICAL NUCLEIC ACIDS MODULATED ON HIERARCHICAL MOLYBDENUM DISULFIDE ACANTHOSPHERES

Redazione

NON-CANONICAL LIPOPROTEINS WITH PROGRAMMABLE ASSEMBLY AND ARCHITECTURE

Redazione

BORON-HYPERDOPED SILICON FOR THE SELECTIVE OXIDATIVE DEHYDROGENATION OF PROPANE TO PROPYLENE

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More