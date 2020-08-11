martedì, Agosto 11, 2020
Breaking News

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH SEAN SPICER OF NEWSMAX TV’S SPICER &…

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – AUGUST 11, 2020

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH SEAN SPICER OF NEWSMAX TV’S SPICER &…

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH SEAN SPICER OF NEWSMAX TV’S SPICER &…

SECRETARY POMPEO TRAVELS TO THE CZECH REPUBLIC FOR CONSULTATIONS WITH VALUED ALLY…

DEPUTY SECRETARY OF STATE STEPHEN E. BIEGUN TO HOST WOMEN’S GLOBAL DEVELOPMENT…

SECRETARY POMPEO TRAVELS TO THE CZECH REPUBLIC FOR CONSULTATIONS WITH VALUED ALLY…

DEPUTY SECRETARY OF STATE STEPHEN E. BIEGUN TO HOST WOMEN’S GLOBAL DEVELOPMENT…

UNITED STATES : 2020 ARTICLE IV CONSULTATION-PRESS RELEASE; STAFF REPORT; AND STATEMENT…

UNITED STATES : FINANCIAL SECTOR ASSESSMENT PROGRAM-TECHNICAL NOTE-INSURANCE SUPERVISION AND REGULATION

Agenparl

ORGANOCHALCOGEN LIGANDS IN CATALYSIS OF OXIDATION OF ALCOHOLS AND TRANSFER HYDROGENATION

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 11 agosto 2020

Organochalcogen compounds have been used as the building blocks for the development of a variety of catalysts which have been studied comprehensively during last two decades for several chemical transformations. Transfer hydrogenation (reduction of carbonyl compounds to alcohols) and oxidation of alcohols (conversion of alcohols to their respective ketones and aldehydes) are also among such chemical transformations. Some compilations are available in the literature on the development of catalysts, based on organochalcogen ligands, and their applications in Heck Reaction, Suzuki Reaction, and other related aspects. Some review articles have also been published on different aspects of oxidation of alcohols and transfer hydrogenation. However, no such article is available in the literature on the syntheses and use of organochalcogen ligated catalysts for these two reactions. In this perspective, a survey of developments pertaining to the synthetic aspects of such organochalcogen (S/Se/Te) based catalysts for the two reactions has been made. In addition to covering the syntheses of chalcogen ligands, their metal complexes and nanoparticles (NPs), the emphasis has also been laid down on the efficient conversion of different sustrates during catalytic reactions, diversity in catalytic potential and mechanistic aspects of catalysis. It also includes the analysis of comparision (in terms of efficiency) between this unique class of catalysts and eficient catalysts without chalcogen donor. The future scope of this area has also been highlighted.

You have access to this article



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/DT/~3/1vM0qgA7m2M/D0DT01201G

Post collegati

DEVELOPMENT OF MOFS-BASED HETEROSTRUCTURES FOR PHOTOCATALYTIC HYDROGEN EVOLUTION

Redazione

ORGANOCHALCOGEN LIGANDS IN CATALYSIS OF OXIDATION OF ALCOHOLS AND TRANSFER HYDROGENATION

Redazione

MULTIPLE MEMOS FROM THE 1955-1965 FOMC MEETINGS ARE NOW AVAILABLE.

Redazione

THE AUGUST 6, 2020 TRANSACTIONS REPORT FOR THE TROUBLED ASSET RELIEF PROGRAM IS NOW AVAILABLE.

Redazione

THE TROUBLED ASSET RELIEF PROGRAM MONTHLY 105(A) REPORT FOR JULY 2020 IS NOW AVAILABLE.

Redazione

INTERFACE-TUNED MO-BASED NANOSPHERES FOR EFFICIENT OXYGEN REDUCTION AND HYDROGEN EVOLUTION CATALYSIS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More