CORVALLIS, Ore. – United Academics of Oregon State University and Oregon State University have signed and adopted an inaugural collective bargaining agreement for the faculty union, the two parties announced this week.

The faculty union at Oregon State University was certified in June 2018 and represents teaching and research faculty across the university, including all OSU locations in the state.

A joint statement about the agreement is attached.

June 16, 2020

Dear members of the OSU community,

We are very pleased to jointly announce the implementation today of an inaugural faculty union collective bargaining agreement between the membership of United Academics of Oregon State University (UAOSU) and university administration.

This agreement has been adopted by a ratification vote of UAOSU and approved by OSU President Ed Ray. Here is a link to the agreement which became effective June 15, 2020, and extends through June 30, 2024.

UAOSU and university leaders extend their sincere appreciation to the members of the UAOSU and university bargaining teams for their significant contributions in helping to negotiate this important agreement.

Over future weeks and months, university administrators and UAOSU will collaboratively work to fully implement the terms of the agreement.

UAOSU and the university believe this agreement is fair and sustainable and recognizes the outstanding hard work, dedication and ongoing contributions made by OSU’s academic faculty to student success, excellence in teaching, faculty scholarship, research innovation, and OSU Extension and outreach programing statewide.

Sincerely,

Edward Feser Organizing Committee of

Provost and Executive Vice President United Academics of

Oregon State University





Fonte/Source: https://today.oregonstate.edu/news/oregon-state-university-faculty-union-adopt-inaugural-contract