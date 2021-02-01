OREGON STATE CELEBRATES WOMEN IN STEM WITH NEW FILM, OTHER EVENTS

(AGENPARL) – CORVALLIS (OREGON), lun 01 febbraio 2021

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State University will mark the United Nations’ International Day of Women and Girls in Science this month with a two-day Celebration of Women in Engineering that includes a new documentary plus panel discussions – all of which are free, virtual and open to the public.

Created by OSU Productions, “Rooted in Community” shares the story of six women faculty in the OSU College of Engineering. Ingrid Arocho, Belinda Batten, Pallavi Dhagat, Bryony DuPont, Kathryn Higley and Kelsey Stoerzinger speak about how they break barriers, make impacts through research and seek to guide the next generation of engineers.

A screening of the seven-minute film and a panel discussion with the featured faculty are slated for 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 10. The schedule for Feb. 11 includes a career discussion with College of Engineering alumnae at 9 a.m., a faculty panel discussion on “Addressing the Grand Challenges for Engineering” at 10:10 a.m., and a virtual networking session with display booths by college student organizations at 12:10 p.m.

Registration for the event, sponsored by ARCS Foundation Oregon, is open, and more information is available by emailing [email protected].

Since 2014, the number of women among the OSU College of Engineering’s tenured or tenure-track faculty has more than doubled; 50 of the college’s 200 tenured or tenure-track faculty are women.

According to the American Society for Engineering Education, the OSU College of Engineering ranks second nationally among land-grant universities for percentage of tenured or tenure-track faculty who are women and third among the nation’s 94 public “R1’s” – universities having the Carnegie Classification for very high research activity. R1 is Carnegie’s top classification for universities.

Fonte/Source: https://today.oregonstate.edu/news/oregon-state-celebrates-women-stem-new-film-other-events