29 Gennaio 2020
Breaking News

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1684 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1682 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1321 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 46 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1203 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1672 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – NOMINA RELATORE

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 83 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – DOCUMENTO IX N. 2 – XVIII LEGISLATURA –…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 720 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 46 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

Home » ORED AND OSP OVERVIEW
Agenparl English Educazione Scienza e Tecnologia Social Network

ORED AND OSP OVERVIEW

by Redazione0

(AGENPARL) – Tuscaloosa (Alabama), mer 29 gennaio 2020

ORED and OSP Overview

Presenters:     Angie Shotts, Office for Research Development and Jennifer Mills, Office for Sponsored Programs

This 1.5 hour session provides an overview of the Office for Research and Economic Development (ORED) and covers a variety of topics including the preparation, submission, and administration of research proposals and awards including an overview of Cayuse.

Registration:        https://uaosp.formstack.com/forms/researchdevelopment_workshop

Fonte/Source: https://www.ua.edu/events/event/173943/

Related posts

– SUPER BOWL PARTY

Redazione

– COUNTRY MUSIC NIGHT

Redazione

– BALANCE WITH BEN FITNESS CLASS

Redazione

– LAPIDARY – SENIOR CENTER

Redazione

– ALAMOGORDO MAINSTREET FACADE SQUAD

Redazione

– ROTARY CLUB OF ALAMOGORDO

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More