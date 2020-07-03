venerdì, Luglio 3, 2020
ORDER ONLINE AND SAVE DURING OFA MEMBER DAYS AT TSC STORES

(AGENPARL) – ONTARIO (CANADA), ven 03 luglio 2020

OFA members receive a special 15% discount on regular priced items during summer OFA Member Appreciation Days event at TSC Stores. This exclusive sale begins Friday, June 26 and runs until Thursday, July 9, 2020. This special, money-saving event is available to all OFA members.

For the summer event’s catabook, TSC Stores has provided each OFA member with their own unique one-time use online code which can be found on the back of the TSC catabook that was received in the mail. Please use this unique code upon check-out when ordering online in order to receive the special 15% discount. Members can pick-up the order at their local store. On the second page of the catabook there is a graphic that shows where to find the code.  Additionally, the OFA landing page on the TSC website includes instructions on where to find the code, how to use it and how to pick-up items in-store.

Please note that due to the current climate of the Canadian supply chain, TSC Stores is experiencing unexpected product shortages related to some products featured in the catabook. If you have any questions or need assistance regarding any product availability, please contact your local TSC Stores directly.

Click here to view the online catabook.

The post Order online and save during OFA Member Days at TSC Stores appeared first on Ontario Federation of Agriculture.

Fonte/Source: https://ofa.on.ca/order-online-and-save-during-ofa-member-days-at-tsc-stores/

