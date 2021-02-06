sabato, Febbraio 6, 2021
OPTIMIZING SIZE-DEPENDENT DIELECTRIC PROPERTIES OF METAL-ORGANIC FRAMEWORK-DERIVED CO/C COMPOSITES FOR HIGHLY EFFICIENT MICROWAVE ABSORPTION

Precise control of dielectric properties of metal-organic frameworks-derived carbon-based composites is required to extend the effective absorption bandwidth. Herein, ZIF-67 particles with different size have been prepared by changing content and solvent, which have been converted into Co/C composite particles at different pyrolysis temperatures. Electromagnetic properties of Co/C particles with different filling ratio have been investigated. The results showed that higher pyrolysis temperature, larger filling ratio and smaller particle size pose positive effect on the increase of complex permittivity especially at low frequencies. Filling ratio and particle size should take effect on inter-particle conduction loss through affecting electrical conduction networks, while pyrolysis temperature decides conduction loss, as well as dipole polarization within individual particle. When the balance between dielectric loss and impedance matching was achieved, extended effective absorption bandwidth in both Ku and X band can be completed. With filling ratio of only 30 wt%, effective absorption bandwidth of samples with size of ~1000 nm and ~400 nm covered whole Ku and X band, respectively. This research offers a facial route to obtain excellent lightweight microwave absorbing materials for practical application, and deeper insights into regulation of dielectric properties to achieve extended effective absorption bandwidth.

Fonte/Source: http://pubs.rsc.org/en/Content/ArticleLanding/2021/QI/D0QI01502D

