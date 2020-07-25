OPTIMIZATION OF PHTHALAZIN-BASED ARYL/HETEROARYLHYDRAZONES TO DESIGN NEW PROMISING ANTILEISHMANICIDAL AGENTS: SYNTHESIS AND BIOLOGICAL EVALUATION OF 3-ARYL-6-PIPERAZIN-1,2,4-TRIAZOLO[3,4-A]PHTHALAZINES

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), sab 25 luglio 2020

1-Monosubstituted and 1,4-substituted phthalazin-based on aryl/heteroarylhydrazinyl have demonstrated to have good antileishmanial profiles against amastigote forms of Leishmania braziliensis parasite. More optimization on mentioned acyclic scaffold motivated us to design a series of 3-aryl-1,2,4-triazolo[3,4-a]phthalazine, a cyclic version of the phthalazin-based on aryl/heteroarylhydrazinyl which has not been evaluated against Leishmania parasites yet. In order to compare to phthalazine-based aryl/heteroarylhydrazones, six essential 3-aryl-6-piperazin-1,2,4-triazolo[3,4-a]phthalazine were efficiently prepared in good yields (51-79%) through a facile one-pot procedure from 4-chloro-1-phthalazinyl-arylhydrazones via a C-H dehydrogenative cyclization, which was mediated by transition metals of copper(I) and silver(I). From in vitro antileismanial evaluation, compound 8d, a nitro derivative, was identified as the most promising agent with a good anti-amastigote response (IC50 = 9.37 μM) and low relative toxicity against peritoneal macrophage (LD50=123.93 μM). Moderate response was found against clinical amastigote isolates of L. braziliensis, although superior compared to reference glucantime. A comparison with their phthalazin-based on aryl/heteroarylhydrazinyl analogues put in evidence that the efficacy of each chemical system is determined by the nature of the functionalization in turn to aryl moiety, which suggests that different mechanism of action are involved for each chemical system. The cyclized form led an enhancement on the antileismanial activity compared to acyclic form, but the nitroderivatives seemed to be highly more toxic than parent compounds. From the three compared phthalazine groups, the 4-chloro-1-phthalazine-(5-nitrofuryl)hydrazinil was identified as promising hit lead for further modifications with the best profile activity/toxicity.

