OPTIMIZATION AND SUSTAINABILITY ASSESSMENT OF A CONTINUOUS FLOW RU-CATALYZED ESTER HYDROGENATION FOR AN IMPORTANT PRECURSOR OF A β2-ADRENERGIC RECEPTOR AGONIST

Green Chem., 2020, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0GC02225J, Paper
Michael Prieschl, Jorge García-Lacuna, Rachel H. Munday, Kevin Leslie, Anne O’Kearney McMullan, Christopher A Hone, C. Oliver Kappe
The development of a ruthenium-catalyzed continuous flow ester hydrogenation using hydrogen (H2) gas is reported. The reaction was utilized for the reduction of an important precursor in the synthesis of…
