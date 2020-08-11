OPTIMIZATION AND SUSTAINABILITY ASSESSMENT OF A CONTINUOUS FLOW RU-CATALYZED ESTER HYDROGENATION FOR AN IMPORTANT PRECURSOR OF A β2-ADRENERGIC RECEPTOR AGONIST

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 11 agosto 2020

Green Chem., 2020, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D0GC02225J, Paper

Open Access Open Access

Michael Prieschl, Jorge García-Lacuna, Rachel H. Munday, Kevin Leslie, Anne O’Kearney McMullan, Christopher A Hone, C. Oliver Kappe

The development of a ruthenium-catalyzed continuous flow ester hydrogenation using hydrogen (H2) gas is reported. The reaction was utilized for the reduction of an important precursor in the synthesis of…

