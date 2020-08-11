martedì, Agosto 11, 2020
OPTIMIZATION AND SUSTAINABILITY ASSESSMENT OF A CONTINUOUS FLOW RU-CATALYZED ESTER HYDROGENATION FOR AN IMPORTANT PRECURSOR OF A β2-ADRENERGIC RECEPTOR AGONIST

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 11 agosto 2020

Green Chem., 2020, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0GC02225J, Paper
Open Access Open Access
Michael Prieschl, Jorge García-Lacuna, Rachel H. Munday, Kevin Leslie, Anne O’Kearney McMullan, Christopher A Hone, C. Oliver Kappe
The development of a ruthenium-catalyzed continuous flow ester hydrogenation using hydrogen (H2) gas is reported. The reaction was utilized for the reduction of an important precursor in the synthesis of…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/GC/~3/txfjFCrHVRY/D0GC02225J

