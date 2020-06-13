sabato, Giugno 13, 2020
Breaking News

ON THE OCCASION OF THE OFFICIAL BIRTHDAY OF HER MAJESTY QUEEN ELIZABETH…

ON THE OCCASION OF THE OFFICIAL BIRTHDAY OF HER MAJESTY QUEEN ELIZABETH…

ON THE OCCASION OF THE OFFICIAL BIRTHDAY OF HER MAJESTY QUEEN ELIZABETH…

LATEST ROD LICENCE FIGURES SHOW INCREASE AS RESTRICTIONS LIFTED

HOW LARGE AND PERSISTENT IS THE RESPONSE OF INFLATION TO CHANGES IN…

IMPROVING CROP YIELDS IN SUB-SAHARAN AFRICA – WHAT DOES THE EAST AFRICAN…

WOULD POPULATION AGING CHANGE THE OUTPUT EFFECTS OF FISCAL POLICY?

FISCAL RESILIENCE BUILDING: INSIGHTS FROM A NEW TAX REVENUE DIVERSIFICATION INDEX

THE COSTS OF MACROPRUDENTIAL DELEVERAGING IN A LIQUIDITY TRAP

FX INTERVENTION TO STABILIZE OR MANIPULATE THE EXCHANGE RATE? INFERENCE FROM PROFITABILITY

Agenparl

OPTICAL MICRO/NANOFIBRE EMBEDDED SOFT FILM ENABLES MULTIFUNCTIONAL FLOW SENSING IN MICROFLUIDIC CHIPS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), sab 13 giugno 2020

Microfluidic chips have been proved to be a powerful technical platform for chemical synthesis, biomedical research, and optofluidic devices. Here, we report a smart microfluidic chip (SMC) with multifunctionality to sense the status or incidents occurred on chip. The SMC is enabled by a soft, flexible and attachable film embedded with optical micro/nanofibre (MNF), which is highly compatible with the microfluidic chips fabricated by lithography. Based on the transition from guided modes into radiation modes of the MNFs, simultaneous flow rate detection in multi-channels is demonstrated on SMC with high sensitivity. The MNF-enabled SMC is also capable to monitor the transportation and morphorlogy of microfluidic droplets with fast resoponse. In addition, real-time counting of the magnetic droplets is performed to verify the SMC’s anti-electromagnetic interference ability. This SMC is unique and may play an important role in microreactors, droplet microfluidics and optofluidic sensors.

You have access to this article



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/LC/~3/to87kNKGdHU/D0LC00178C

Post collegati

OPTICAL MICRO/NANOFIBRE EMBEDDED SOFT FILM ENABLES MULTIFUNCTIONAL FLOW SENSING IN MICROFLUIDIC CHIPS

Redazione

OMNIBUS HUMAN SERVICES BILL PASSES HOUSE, HEADS TO SENATE

Redazione

IT TAKES A VILLAGE: PHNSY & IMF RESPONDS TO COVID-19

Redazione

BREASTFEEDING HELPS COUNTERACTS BMI GAIN IN CHILDREN AT HIGH RISK FOR OBESITY

Redazione

COVID-19 UPDATE: 12 JUNE

Redazione

TURNING FLUORESCENT TAGS INTO CANCER KILLERS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More