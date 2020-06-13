OPTICAL MICRO/NANOFIBRE EMBEDDED SOFT FILM ENABLES MULTIFUNCTIONAL FLOW SENSING IN MICROFLUIDIC CHIPS

Microfluidic chips have been proved to be a powerful technical platform for chemical synthesis, biomedical research, and optofluidic devices. Here, we report a smart microfluidic chip (SMC) with multifunctionality to sense the status or incidents occurred on chip. The SMC is enabled by a soft, flexible and attachable film embedded with optical micro/nanofibre (MNF), which is highly compatible with the microfluidic chips fabricated by lithography. Based on the transition from guided modes into radiation modes of the MNFs, simultaneous flow rate detection in multi-channels is demonstrated on SMC with high sensitivity. The MNF-enabled SMC is also capable to monitor the transportation and morphorlogy of microfluidic droplets with fast resoponse. In addition, real-time counting of the magnetic droplets is performed to verify the SMC’s anti-electromagnetic interference ability. This SMC is unique and may play an important role in microreactors, droplet microfluidics and optofluidic sensors.