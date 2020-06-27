OPTICAL AND NEAR-INFRARED OBSERVATIONS OF THE FRIED EGG NEBULA. MULTIPLE SHELL EJECTIONS ON A 100 YR TIMESCALE FROM A MASSIVE YELLOW HYPERGIANT

(AGENPARL) – GARCHING (GERMANY), sab 27 giugno 2020 First Author: Koumpia, E.

Instruments: AMBER, GRAVITY, XSHOOTER

ProgramIDs: 089.D-0576, 099.D-0664, 099.D-0141

BibCode: 2020A&A…635A.183K

Context. The fate of a massive star during the latest stages of its evolution is highly dependent on its mass-loss rate and geometry and therefore knowing the geometry of the circumstellar material close to the star and its surroundings is crucial.

Aims: We aim to provide insight into the nature (i.e. geometry, rates) of mass-loss episodes, and in particular, the connection between the observed asymmetries due to the mass lost in a fast wind or during a previous, prodigious mass-losing phase. In this context, yellow hypergiants offer a good opportunity to study mass-loss events.

Methods: We analysed a large set of optical and near-infrared data in spectroscopic and photometric, spectropolarimetric, and interferometric (GRAVITY/VLTI) modes, towards the yellow hypergiant IRAS 17163-3907. We used X-shooter optical observations to determine the spectral type of this yellow hypergiant and we present the first model-independent, reconstructed images of IRAS 17163-3907 at these wavelengths tracing milli-arcsecond scales. Lastly, we applied a 2D radiative transfer model to fit the dereddened photometry and the radial profiles of published diffraction-limited VISIR images at 8.59 μm, 11.85 μm, and 12.81 μm simultaneously, adopting a revised distance determination using Gaia Data Release 2 measurements.

Results: We constrain the spectral type of IRAS 17163-3907 to be slightly earlier than A6Ia (T eff ∼ 8500 K). The interferometric observables around the 2 μm window towards IRAS 17163-3907 show that the Brγ emission appears to be more extended and asymmetric than the Na I and the continuum emission. Interestingly, the spectrum of IRAS 17163-3907 around 2 μm shows Mg II emission that is not previously seen in other objects of its class. In addition, Brγ shows variability in a time interval of four months that is not seen towards Na I. Lastly, in addition to the two known shells surrounding IRAS 17163-3907, we report on the existence of a third hot inner shell with a maximum dynamical age of only 30 yr.

Conclusions: The 2 μm continuum originates directly from the star and not from hot dust surrounding the stellar object. The observed spectroscopic variability of Brγ could be a result of variability in the mass-loss rate. The interpretation of the presence of Na I emission at closer distances to the star compared to Brγ has been a challenge in various studies. To address this, we examine several scenarios. We argue that the presence of a pseudo-photosphere, which was traditionally considered to be the prominent explanation, is not needed and that it is rather an optical depth effect. The three observed distinct mass-loss episodes are characterised by different mass-loss rates and can inform theories of mass-loss mechanisms, which is a topic still under debate both in theory and observations. We discuss these in the context of photospheric pulsations and wind bi-stability mechanisms.

Reduced GRAVITY and AMBER data (FITS files) are only available at the CDS via anonymous ftp to http://cdsarc.u-strasbg.fr (ftp://130.79.128.5) or via http://cdsarc.u-strasbg.fr/viz-bin/cat/J/A+A/635/A183



Fonte/Source: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/ESOtelbibPapers/~3/k4EVixrm194/detail.php