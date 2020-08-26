giovedì, Agosto 27, 2020
Breaking News

PRODUCTION, DESIGN AND INSTALLATION OF INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR SIGNAGE FOR THE DELEGATION…

INFORMAL MEETING OF EU DEFENCE MINISTERS: REMARKS BY THE HIGH REPRESENTATIVE/VICE-PRESIDENT JOSEP…

THE RENTRéE OF 2020: DECISION TIME FOR EU FOREIGN POLICY

BELARUS: JOINT STATEMENT BY HR/VP, JOSEP BORRELL AND THE MINISTER OF FOREIGN…

DECRETO-LEGGE SOSTEGNO E RILANCIO ECONOMIA: AVVIATA DISCUSSIONE IN 5A COMMISSIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1925 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1925 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – NOMINA RELATORE

SPALLANZANI, VAIA: IL VACCINO SIA PER TUTTI

COVID, SALVINI: AL FIANCO DI MUSUMECI E DI TUTTI I SINDACI E…

PD: DE MARIA (PD), INAUGURATA OGGI FESTA UNITà MODENA, TRA LA NOSTRA…

Agenparl

OPINION: LETTERS TO THE EDITOR—AUGUST 26, 2020

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (D.C.), mer 26 agosto 2020

The beginning of 2020 saw years of plans converging for the ITER Organization (the international collaboration that works toward demonstrating the scientific and technological feasibility of fusion energy for peaceful purposes). Construction has reached completion on major components for the thermonuclear fusion reactor. Complex delivery protocols were set in motion to bring these large pieces onsite in Cadarache, France. Unfortunately, the start of COVID-19 necessitated some major changes to starting assembly.

ITER quickly enacted safety measures for on-site essential staff, prioritizing worker welfare while doing its best to stay on track. The new work-from-home situation for non-essential staff has had minimal impact on most of my division. A lot of our work lies in the realm of simulations. While adjusting to the work-from-home lifestyle, frequent boosts in morale came from the daily ITER Bulletin that keeps us all up to date on progress. Workers here are still striving to make fusion energy a reality.

By mid-May, France began to lift restrictions and non-essential workers started voluntarily returning to the work site. Bus rides to the site operate at half capacity with staggered seating, our beloved café is closed for everything except lunch, all meetings are virtual, and masks are required. In the end, we all came together online for a virtual “start of assembly” celebration. Sharing that moment was fantastic, even at a distance. With the cryostat base safely installed in the tokamak pit, work is moving forward. New components are constantly arriving from across the world. We’re now testing a working schedule of two days on-site, three days off-site, and are learning as we go while maintaining both progress and safety.

Jonathan Coburn is a Monaco Postdoctoral Fellow within the Science Division of the ITER Organization, Cadarache, France.

Fonte/Source: http://link.aps.org/doi/10.1103/Physics.13.136

Post collegati

PSNS & IMF INSTALLS BODY TEMPERATURE DETECTORS AT GATES TO BOLSTER WORKER PROTECTION FROM COVID-19

Redazione

OPINION: LETTERS TO THE EDITOR—AUGUST 26, 2020

Redazione

$500K TIM SCHOOL ENDOWMENT ESTABLISHED BY HONG KONG EXECUTIVE, SHIDLER ALUMNA

Redazione

NAJRAN: OVER 8,000 BENEFICIARIES OF MEDICATION REFILL INITIATIVE «MAKAFFI» AT KING KHALED HOSPITAL

Redazione

MEET THREE TOP STUDENTS FROM TORONTO HIGH SCHOOLS WHO ARE ATTENDING U OF T THIS FALL

Redazione

RESEARCHER GETS $100,000 COVID-19 GRANT TO STUDY ENZYMES CRITICAL FOR SARS-COV-2 REPLICATION

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More