OPINION/DECISION ON A PAEDIATRIC INVESTIGATION PLAN (PIP): TILMANOCEPT, DECISION TYPE: , THERAPEUTIC AREA: , PIP NUMBER: P/0106/2018

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 10 novembre 2020

The United Kingdom (UK) withdrew from the European Union (EU) on 31 January 2020 and is no longer an EU Member State. EMA is in the process of making appropriate changes to this website. If the site still contains content that does not yet reflect the withdrawal of the UK from the EU, this is unintentional and will be addressed.

Fonte/Source: https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/medicines/human/paediatric-investigation-plans/emea-001255-pip01-11-m03