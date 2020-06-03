(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 03 giugno 2020 Opinion/decision on a Paediatric investigation plan (PIP): Multivalent, live, recombinant, non-replicating in human cells, Modified Vaccinia Ankara vectored vaccine, expressing the EBOV Mayinga glycoprotein, the Sudan virus Gulu GP, the Marburg virus Musoke GP, and the Taï Forest virus nucleoprotein [MVA-BN-Filo], decision type: , therapeutic area: , PIP number: P/0117/2019
