20 Febbraio 2019
Ricominciamo dalla TERRA, ricominciamo da CONITALO – incontro venerdì 1 marzo 2019

Opinion/decision on a Paediatric investigation plan (PIP): Influenza virus surface antigens (haemagglutinin…

Opinion/decision on a Paediatric investigation plan (PIP): Liposomal combination of cytarabine and…

Opinion/decision on a Paediatric investigation plan (PIP): Complex of povidone and iodine,dexamethasone…

Opinion/decision on a Paediatric investigation plan (PIP): Fenfluramine (hydrochloride), decision type: ,…

Opinion/decision on a Paediatric investigation plan (PIP): Autologous CD34+ hematopoietic stem cells…

Annual report of the EFSA Scientific Network for Risk Assessment of GMOs…

Bando giovani imprenditori per la montagna

Percorsi per le Competenze Trasversali e per l’Orientamento

Opinion/decision on a Paediatric investigation plan (PIP): Influenza virus surface antigens (haemagglutinin and neuraminidase) of strain A (H1N1),Influenza virus surface antigens (haemagglutinin and neuraminidase) of strain A (H3N2),Influenza virus surface antigens (haemagglutinin and neuraminidase) of strain B (Yamagata lineage),Influenza virus surface antigens (haemagglutinin and neuraminidase) of strain B (Victoria lineage) [QIVc], decision type: , therapeutic area: , PIP number: P/0387/2018

by Redazione Redazione00

Fonte/Source: https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/medicines/human/paediatric-investigation-plans/emea-002068-pip01-16-m02

