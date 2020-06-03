mercoledì, Giugno 3, 2020
OPINION/DECISION ON A PAEDIATRIC INVESTIGATION PLAN (PIP): DNA, D(P-THIO)([2′-0-(2-METHOXYETHYL)]M5RU-[2′-0-(2-METHOXYETHYL)]M5RC-[2′-0-(2-METHOXYETHYL)]M5RU-[2′-0-(2-METHOXYETHYL)]M5RU-[2′-0-(2-METHOXYETHYL)]RG-G-T-T-A-M5C-A-T-G-A-A-[2′-0-(2-METHOXYETHYL)]RA-[2′-0-(2-METHOXYETHYL)]M5RU-[2′-0-(2-METHOXYETHYL)]M5RC-[2′-0-(2-METHOXYETHY L)]M5RC-[2′-0-(2-METHOXYETHYL)]M5RC), SODIUM SALT, DECISION TYPE: , THERAPEUTIC AREA: , PIP NUMBER: P/0181/2015

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 03 giugno 2020 Opinion/decision on a Paediatric investigation plan (PIP): DNA, d(P-thio)([2′-0-(2-methoxyethyl)]m5rU-[2′-0-(2-methoxyethyl)]m5rC-[2′-0-(2-methoxyethyl)]m5rU-[2′-0-(2-methoxyethyl)]m5rU-[2′-0-(2-methoxyethyl)]rG-G-T-T-A-m5C-A-T-G-A-A-[2′-0-(2-methoxyethyl)]rA-[2′-0-(2-methoxyethyl)]m5rU-[2′-0-(2-methoxyethyl)]m5rC-[2′-0-(2-methoxyethy l)]m5rC-[2′-0-(2-methoxyethyl)]m5rC), sodium salt, decision type: , therapeutic area: , PIP number: P/0181/2015

Fonte/Source: https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/medicines/human/paediatric-investigation-plans/emea-001773-pip01-15

