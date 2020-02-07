7 Febbraio 2020
OPINION DATA, SOCIAL SURVEYS, AND DATA

(AGENPARL) – London (Ontario Canada), ven 07 febbraio 2020

Event Date: Friday, February 14, 2020

Opinion Data, Social Surveys, and Data

Friday, February 14, 2020
2:00pm
SSC 6210

Did you know that Western Libraries provides access to data from thousands of Canadian, American and international opinion polls and social surveys through subscriptions to some of the worlds’ largest data archive?

During this session data librarians will showcase the different sources of data available to Western researchers and demonstrate how access collections from Roper, ICPSR, ODESI and more.  We will also share how the library supports quantitative social scientists with data reference, data management and archiving.

Presented by the Centre for Computation and Quantitative Social Science

Fonte/Source: http://www.events.westernu.ca/events/social-science/2020-02/opinion-data-social-surveys.html

