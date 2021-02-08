OPHIURA FROM RUSSKY ISLAND MIGHT MAKE PHOTODYNAMIC THERAPY MORE AFFORDABLE

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), lun 08 febbraio 2021 (Far Eastern Federal University) An unusual biologically active porphyrin compound was isolated from seabed dweller Ophiura sarsii. The substance might be used as an affordable light-sensitive drug for innovative photodynamic therapy and for targeted treatment of triple-negative breast cancer and some other cancers. Researchers from the School of Biomedicine of Far Eastern Federal University (FEFU) and the University of Geneva reported the findings in Marine Drugs.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2021-02/fefu-ofr020821.php